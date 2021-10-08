ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASOMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $37.90 on Friday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

