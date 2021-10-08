ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ASAZY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Nordea Equity Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

