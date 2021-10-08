Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Update

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Astra Space stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Astra Space will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.