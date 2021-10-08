Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0013 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $208,478.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00062022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00093914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00132269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,755.96 or 0.99833070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.37 or 0.06497016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.