ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.22. ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ATN International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $745.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

