AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.90.

T opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

