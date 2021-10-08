Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $51.00 price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

