Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANZBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.