AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Update

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 360,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,683.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,616.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,522.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

