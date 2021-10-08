Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after purchasing an additional 548,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,096,000 after purchasing an additional 163,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,423,000 after purchasing an additional 274,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after purchasing an additional 541,247 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.