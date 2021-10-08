Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 6.5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 27 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 327,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.