Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Securities

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

