Axa S.A. Acquires 54,948 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,948 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $54,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $147,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.90.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.