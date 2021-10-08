Axa S.A. Buys 36,731 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,731 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $69,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 581.8% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,348 shares of company stock worth $6,094,708. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $288.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.93 and its 200 day moving average is $295.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

