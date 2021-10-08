Axa S.A. Purchases 15,613 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.21% of The Kroger worth $59,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in The Kroger by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after acquiring an additional 969,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Kroger by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 744,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,302. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

