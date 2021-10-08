Axa S.A. Sells 37,639 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,639 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $83,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $261.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

