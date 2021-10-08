Axiom Investors LLC DE Lowers Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,750 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 48,020 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.15% of STMicroelectronics worth $49,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STM shares. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

STM traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 53,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,029. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

