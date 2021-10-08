Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 1,470,420 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 507.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,470,420 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $66,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,954,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,506.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,577. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

