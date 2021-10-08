Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 4,585 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.