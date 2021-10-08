Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 7,524 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 367.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 808,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,457,000 after buying an additional 80,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV traded down $3.58 on Friday, reaching $284.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,283. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,708. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

