Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,915 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.84.

NOW stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $638.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,436. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $625.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.