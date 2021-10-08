Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 12,041 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $27,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,427 shares of company stock worth $36,919,110. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,128. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $521.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 112.70, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.51.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.