Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 2,189 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.80. 3,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.