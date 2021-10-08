Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,447.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,487,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 166,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 696,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,476,348. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

