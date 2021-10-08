Azimuth Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 57.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 262,125 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 502.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Magna International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. 59,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

