Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,055 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,679. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

