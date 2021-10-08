Azuki Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65,621.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Azuki has a market cap of $1.02 million and $65,621.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00061652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00145970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00090781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,012.34 or 1.00454469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.92 or 0.06384683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

