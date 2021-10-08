Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

AZRE traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,731. The company has a market cap of $982.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth $18,581,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 28.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 128,354 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

