Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.
AZRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
AZRE traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,731. The company has a market cap of $982.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $53.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth $18,581,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 28.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 128,354 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
