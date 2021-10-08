Baader Bank Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEM. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.75 ($86.76).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM opened at €85.78 ($100.92) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 84.99. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €93.84 ($110.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.