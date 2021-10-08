Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $105.37 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.