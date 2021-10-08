Bailard Inc. Acquires 422 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

