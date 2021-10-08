Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOK opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $823.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.27. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,977. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

