Bailard Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,208,000 after purchasing an additional 418,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,709,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,490,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $6,914,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $143.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.96. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

