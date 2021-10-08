Bailard Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Walmart by 396.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 7.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

WMT opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.57. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $388.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.