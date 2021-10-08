Bailard Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

EOG opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $89.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

