Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $249.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.06 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

