Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $353.91 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $349.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

