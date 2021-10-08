Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 906 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth $183,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

