Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter.

IMTM opened at $38.25 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $40.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10.

