Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 163.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,386 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,369 shares of company stock worth $4,903,963. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

