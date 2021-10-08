Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $636,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $133.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average of $135.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.