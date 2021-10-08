Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $636,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 186,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,443,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

