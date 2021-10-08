Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,164 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 72,294 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $40.54.

