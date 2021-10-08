Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,303.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,869.78 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,868.01 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,077.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,944.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

