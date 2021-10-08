Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,703,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $178.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.90.

