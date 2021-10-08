Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,839 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $3,923,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 107.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:HI opened at $44.52 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

