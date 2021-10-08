Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.59

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 47175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $756,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.