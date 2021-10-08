Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,409 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $312,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $272.81. The stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,143. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $288.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.72.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $63,232.29. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,390,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,278,431.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,401,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,076,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,623 shares of company stock worth $63,038,001 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

