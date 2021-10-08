Bamco Inc. NY Grows Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.83% of Zillow Group worth $250,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 139.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 141,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $1,379,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.63. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

