Bamco Inc. NY Has $184.71 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $184,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.30. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $212.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

